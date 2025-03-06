WWE veteran confused with Jade Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber: "It looks kinda strange from what they're doing" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Jade Cargill's return. The star returned to the company at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Cargill was laid out by a mystery attacker on the November 22 edition of SmackDown. This kept her out of action for months. However, the star returned at the Elimination Chamber and went straight for Naomi. She brutalized the former Women's Champion, leaving her incapable of participating in the high-stakes matchup.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy felt WWE had taken a confusing stance on the storyline. He noted this was the best opportunity to turn Bianca heel and have her feud with Jade. The Hall of Famer decided that the fans possibly need to wait and figure out how this angle plays out over the next few weeks:

"You know, that's really a spot right there for Bianca. It looks kinda strange from what they're doing. I don't know but we just gotta... To my thought with this, I just want to look at this and let it play out a little bit. Right now, I just, I really don't see it." [From 9:25 onwards]

Belair was at ringside this week on WWE RAW as Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. The Eradicator got distracted for a moment and this was enough for the Genius of the Sky to hit the Over the Moonsault on the champ for the win.

It will be interesting to see if the EST can win the Women's World Championship from SKY at WrestleMania.

