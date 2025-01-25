WWE veteran credits Braun Strowman's toughness; claims upcoming match with brutal opponent is "too close to call" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke highly about Braun Strowman. The star is preparing for a huge matchup against Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event this week.

Braun Strowman has been looking for retribution ever since The Bloodline attacked and put him away. After his return, the former Universal Champion went straight after the faction. This put him in the crosshairs with Jacob Fatu.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long believed the Samoan Werewolf would emerge victorious in the match. However, the veteran credited Strowman’s toughness and mental fortitude. He claimed the Monster of All Monsters was no pushover, and the match could go either way in the final moments.

"I believe Jacob Fatu will certainly come out on top too. But I also want to give credit to Braun Strowman. I mean this guy ain't nothing to play around with. He's a tough competitor so, it could happen any day. So I would like to say, like back in the day, this is gonna be too close to call." [4:05 onwards]

Fatu has been invincible since he stepped foot in the WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has had several skirmishes with megastars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and has held his own against them.

It will be interesting to see if Braun Strowman can overcome this formidable opponent and hand Fatu a devastating loss.

