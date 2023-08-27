WWE veteran cuts scathing promo on Austin Theory after SmackDown; calls him "Psycho boyfriend who got dumped"

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio had some stern words for the number one challenger, Austin Theory, this week.

Theory tried to interfere during Mysterio's match with Grayson Waller on SmackDown. However, Santos Escobar rushed to ringside and took care of him, even while not at 100%. This allowed the masked luchador to pick up the win with a 619/splash combo on Waller.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Mysterio and Escobar on SmackDown LowDown. Rey claimed that Theory was behaving like a stalker boyfriend who just couldn't let go of the United States title. He mentioned that the gold now belongs to the LWO, and it would stay there for the foreseeable future.

"Austin Theory is the psycho boyfriend who got dumped by the United States title. You know, this United States title is now with a new owner. It's with me and the LWO. So he can't let go." [From 0:09 - 0:24]

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will team up to face the LWO next week

After their unsuccessful exploits this week on SmackDown, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will band together next week to take on Rey Mysterio and his protégé, Escobar, in a tag team match. The match was announced during this week's show.

This could be a critical matchup on the road to WWE Payback the following night, where the champion Rey is all set to defend the United States Championship against Theory in a one-on-one match.

It will be interesting to see how the US title picture shapes up in the coming weeks.

