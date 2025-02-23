WWE veteran details how Cody Rhodes should respond to The Rock: "I'm the tip of the sword of the people" 

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes. The two megastars met this week on SmackDown.

After a short back-and-forth with the fans announcing WrestleMania 42 at New Orleans, The Final Boss turned his attention to some unfinished business with Cody. He laid out a proposal for Rhodes to be his champion. He promised tons of benefits for The American Nightmare if only he would sell his soul to The Rock.

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Henry disucssed a possible response for Cody. He felt the champ should brand himself as the representative of the people. The WWE legend felt Cody Rhodes had the people behind him and that was bigger than The Rock's hollow promises.

"I think they've laid out the framework of Cody proving to The Rock that this title and these people behind me are much more powerful than your half a billion followers. It's more powerful than all the money and power that you have over TKO, the Board, and (Ari) Emanuel. These people that are behind me, I represent them. I am their physical and mental representative. I'm the tip of the sword of the people. We're gonna run right through you, Rock. There is no way you can stop us." [From 20:15 - 21:05]

Cody Rhodes and The Rock's rivalry might not culminate in a match

After this week's SmackDown, The Rock showed up for a press conference, addressing question from media outlets.

The star was out of character and explained the psyche behind his storyline with Cody Rhodes. He pointed out that the two stars shared a very interesting story that necessarily didn't have to end in a match.

The Rock believed that they could continue telling the story creatively without ever having a match.

It will be interesting to see where this angle leads to at the Elimination Chamber when the two megastars come face-to-face once again.

