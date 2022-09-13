WWE veteran discloses how former Universal Champion can become a believable contender to Roman Reigns [Exclusive]

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE and, so far, has laid waste to every superstar in his path. Strowman, a former Universal Champion, was released last year and went on to co-found the wrestling promotion Control Your Narrative.

With Strowman now back in WWE, former writer Vince Russo was asked what it would take for the 'Monster Among Men' to become a viable contender to Roman Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for over two years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the only way for Braun Strowman to be a viable contender for Reigns' title would be if he goes on a winning streak. Russo explained:

"He's only a contender to beat Roman Reigns, believability-wise, if he goes on a run and does not get beat. That is the only way. He's learned from his mistakes the first time around, even if he says, 'The first match I lose, I am out of here', even if he puts himself on the Goldberg streak and he beats people... he starts climbing that ladder and the opponents get higher and higher, then it could be believable. The minute they beat him, he's right back where he was before he left." [44:46 to 45:26]

Braun Strowman has been on a rampage since his WWE return

Braun Strowman made his WWE return last week on RAW during a fatal-4-way tag-team match, laying waste to everyone he could get his hands on. Strowman took out Chad Gable, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo and Otis before sending Angelo Dawkins crashing through the announcer's table.

Strowman was also on SmackDown on Friday night where he destroyed Alpha Academy after interrupting their promo. Strowman took out both Gable and Otis with powerbombs.

It will be interesting to see where WWE takes Strowman this time around, especially if they decide to have him cross paths with The Tribal Chief again.

The two have a long and storied rivalry that goes back several years and Reigns appears to be running out of viable contenders. Seeing these two high-level superstars battle it out once more would certainly be a worthy clash to revisit.

