WWE veteran discusses Triple H's legacy as creative head; recalls how he got involved in "backstage turmoil"

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his opinion of Triple H as the company's creative head.

Hunter took over as the creative head after Vince retired from the company in 2022. Since then, he has overseen all the storylines and angles on the main roster. The 54-year-old star has also been credited for the rise of developmental brand NXT.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that Hunter was doing a great job with the creative. He explained how a booker needs to have a vision for the future, and Triple H was doing the same.

Mantell also mentioned that The Game never got into any controversy behind the scenes other than when Shawn Michaels created some chaos backstage.

"I think he's doing very well as the creative head. That's a very, very important job. You're not thinking about two weeks or the next pay-per-view. You're thinking about the next year and possibly further than that. You're in the long game, not the short game... I liked him, and I think everybody else likes him too. I never knew of him getting in any backstage turmoil other than what Shawn Michaels probably engaged him in. He was always a pretty good guy." [From 1:20 - 2:05]

Mantell also spoke highly of Triple H as a performer

During the same discussion, Dutch Mantell was appreciative of Triple H even when he was an active member of the roster.

He claimed that The Game worked hard and never raised his voice with anyone backstage.

"I always enjoyed being around him. He was always very, very nice to me. I think he was nice to the guys who had a history in wrestling. He respected that," Mantell continued. "I never heard the guy one time ever raise his voice to anybody. He was always soft-spoken basically." [From 0:35 - 1:05]

With the new TKO merger, it will be interesting to see how Hunter's roles and responsibilities within WWE change with new management on board.

