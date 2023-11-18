WWE veteran disheartened over 30-year-old star nobody believed could win on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown hosted several big names to build towards Survivor Series WarGames. However, the booking of a 30-year-old star on the show left Dutch Mantell disheartened.

Fans saw Dakota Kai put words in Bayley’s mouth to book a big women’s match for Survivor Series: WarGames. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes appeared to save LA Knight from a beatdown late in the show.

Earlier in the night, Grayson Waller faced against Cameron Grimes in a singles match. The contest did not last long, and the former NXT North American Champion took the fall without doing much.

Appealing on the latest edition of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about Grimes’ booking on the show. He noted that nobody in the crowd thought he would win against Waller.

"Grayson Waller, I mean uh, Grimes, when he came out there, there was not a person in that crowd that thought he was gonna win. They know what he's there for... It ended up the way everybody thought it would end up, and that's maintenance. They just did maintenance on the team of Grayson Waller [and Austin Theory]." [51.50 - 52.20]

Check out the latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Mantell noted that WWE just did maintenance on the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory and kept them relevant by booking the short match. However, it did nothing for Cameron Grimes’ journey on the main roster.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.