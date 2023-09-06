WWE veteran disliked Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark taking shots at two absent stars after RAW match (Exclusive)

What transpired after this week's RAW match between Shayna Baslzer and Zoey Stark didn't go well with Vince Russo, who found the jibes at Trish Stratus and Ronda Rousey "bushed."

Shayna Baszler seemingly sent Ronda Rousey packing from WWE by beating her at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match. Zoey Stark's alliance with Trish Stratus ended at Payback after the WWE Hall of Famer slapped her protege, leading to a long-awaited split.

Stark and Baszler faced off on the latest RAW episode and, following the match, had an interesting exchange where Shayna claimed Zoey gave her a better fight than Ronda Rousey. The former NXT star responded by mentioning how Baszler had pushed her more than Stratus, and Russo certainly wasn't a fan of the post-match words that were shared.

The former WWE writer felt taking shots at Stratus and Rousey, who are both seemingly done with the company for now, was a lazy attempt at getting a pop.

"And you know what I really hated, bro? And then, at the end of this match, we're going to take shots at two women that are no longer there. That's so bushed! Bro, listen, it's different. Don't get me wrong, as I go back and watch the Monday Night Wars, we're throwing barbs at WCW. Bro, that's the competition, and they are killing us in the ratings. This ain't two women that worked for our company and just left. I thought that was so, so bushed, bro." [45:12 – 46:00]

What happened between Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on RAW?

Before their in-ring showdown, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were involved in a backstage segment where they recalled their first singles match on RAW, which happened on the August 7th episode.

Shayna emerged victorious back then, and Zoey hoped she could avenge the loss in their rematch this week. The WWE Superstars had a fairly solid match in which Baszler started well as she instantly looked to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark visibly brought her A-game as she hit some of her best moves and had the former NXT Women's Champion in trouble at one point. The challenge proved too daunting for Zoey in the end, as she passed out to Baszler's submission finisher.

Did you like the match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena