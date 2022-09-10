"Nowhere close to what Jim Johnston produced" - WWE veteran dislikes current entrance theme songs (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell isn't a big fan of the present-day entrance theme songs in WWE and said they were unimpressive compared to Jim Johnston's classics.

The former WWE composer created some of the most iconic theme songs during his 32-year stint with the company. CFO$ abruptly replaced Johnston in 2017 after Vince McMahon released the latter.

Several stars have received new theme songs over the past few years, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bayley, and many others. Braun Strowman became the latest name to join the list on SmackDown.

Despite not being a "music expert," Mantell felt that WWE's current entrance tracks lacked impact and bluntly claimed they just weren't good enough.

Here's what the former manager revealed on this week's Smack Talk:

"[Jim Johnston] He did an article that I read, and he says that the music in WWE now is not along the lines it used to be when he did it," said Mantell. "That may be him tooting his own horn, but I listened tonight, and that was nowhere close to what Jim Johnston produced. And I'm not a music expert, but I just know what I like, what I like!" [50:46 - 51:25]

Dutch Mantell on the importance of having an excellent entrance theme song in WWE

Whether it was the sound of glass shattering or The Undertaker's gong, wrestling theme songs helped exceptionally gifted superstars stand out from the rest of the roster.

Dutch Mantell singled out Karrion Kross as the only superstar with a compelling entrance from the current crop of talent. The wrestling veteran could not recollect any other superstar from RAW and SmackDown, whose theme instantly drew the fans' attention.

He added:

"What music do you realize that the guy is coming out and there is a big pop? Except that Karrion Kross, he has the crow flying on the screen, you get that. I just don't; to me, the music doesn't touch me, is what I'm saying. The music is got to touch you too. When you hear that glass breaking of Stone Cold, and you knew he was coming. And The Undertaker, you knew he was coming. So, yeah, music plays a big part in this." [51:26 - 52:10]

Strowman debuted a new theme song during his appearance on this week's SmackDown. He later confronted Alpha Academy and dished out a brutal assault on the former champions.

