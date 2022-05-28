"People can knock Tony Khan all they want" - WWE Veteran on if Double or Nothing looks more exciting than Hell in a Cell (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE are gearing up for two massive events in Double or Nothing and Hell in a Cell. While the match card for DoN has already taken shape, WWE is expected to add more bouts to the Hell in a Cell lineup.

The cards for both events were compared on this week's Smack Talk, and experts at Sportskeeda Wrestling believe Double or Nothing has at least seven to eight matches worth looking forward to from a fan's perspective.

Dutch Mantell brought up Tony Khan's lack of booking experience and gave the AEW boss credit for putting together a stacked event with 13 matches.

Vince McMahon's company has currently unveiled only four matches for Hell in a Cell. The legendary manager was brutal with his assessment and stated that he was not interested in seeing any of them:

"If you compare the AEW card and the WWE card, which one would be better? The 13 matches you were talking about versus the card RAW and SmackDown is coming up with Hell in a Cell. People can knock him (Tony Khan) all they want, but here's a guy that never did booking before," noted Dutch Mantell. "All of a sudden, he is booking this show, and you're saying out of the 13 matches, you have eight that you're extremely interested in. The creative team in WWE, how many matches they've got? Eight? And you might care about one or two. I'm invested in none of them." [32:14 - 33:45]

AEW Double or Nothing has a larger card in comparison to WWE's Hell in a Cell

Double or Nothing is one of AEW's most important pay-per-view events. Unsurprisingly, Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops for the show as CM Punk, and Hangman Page will battle it out in the main event for the AEW World Championship.

DoN is slated to happen on May 29th, and it promises to be an action-packed night of wrestling.

Despite Hell in a Cell not being amongst the traditional "Big Four," the premium live event is popular amongst fans due to the brutal stipulation match inside the cage.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will step inside Hell in a Cell on June 5th in what is expected to be the best match of the evening. Rest assured, fans are in for an entertaining week of wrestling!

