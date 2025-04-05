WWE veteran drops shocking claims after Rey Fenix debuts on SmackDown: "I came up with that name" (Exclusive)

Veteran WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Rey Fenix's debut. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.
The former AEW star and brother of WWE Superstar Penta was in action on the blue brand. The high-flying sensation faced off against one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer. Fenix pulled off an impressive performance, winning the match with the Mexican Muscle Buster.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell detailed that he was working with a Puerto Rican wrestler whom he called Ray Phoenix almost two decades ago. He felt Rey might have come across the name back in the day and adopted it for himself.
"Hey, the name, Rey Fenix, they're behind the 8-ball on that one. I came up with that name about 20-something years ago. Really, 25 years ago, a guy's name was Reagan Zulli, he's in Puerto Rico, and I think Phoenix means king, I think. And I called him Ray Phoenix. But this guy, I guess he heard the name or something or it might be a common name in Mexico." [2:25 onwards]
Rey Fenix joins WWE with an impressive resume, having won the AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW World Trios Championship, and the AEW International Championship.
It will be interesting to see if he can make the same impact during his career in the WWE.
