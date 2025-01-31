WWE veteran drops shocking truth about CM Punk’s promos - "Punk's tone said everything to me"

WWE star CM Punk has a ton of momentum heading into the Royal Rumble. The 46-year-old wrestler is among the few megastars entering the Rumble match this year. Recently, Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out something interesting about his promos.

The Best in the World is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match. Punk was face-to-face with Cody Rhodes this past week on RAW and announced that he would win the Rumble and come after the Undisputed WWE Championship. The friendship between the two men took a backseat as they exchanged some strong words ahead of the premium live event.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, wrestling legend Bully Ray praised the Straight Edge Star for using his emotional range during promos better than most wrestlers. He said Punk's tone changes empowered his words and helped fans resonate with his story.

Ray felt that no one in the WWE used tonality as effectively as Punk did, especially during his promo on RAW this past week.

"Punk is able to do something that not a lot of wrestlers can. I don't know of any wrestler who can use tone the way Punk does. It's glaring to me. I hear the tone changes with Punk, and it's the tone changes that really sell Punk on what he's saying. I don't hear anybody do it as well as Punk. Last night, Punk's tone said everything to me," Ray said. [From 0:58 - 1:30]

CM Punk has never won a Royal Rumble match

Over the years, CM Punk has participated in the Royal Rumble match seven times but has yet to secure a victory, making this year’s Rumble a significant challenge.

During his past WWE appearances, the Best in the World has eliminated 20 competitors in the match, showcasing his skills. Last year, Punk came extremely close to winning, reaching the final two before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

With this year's Rumble fast approaching, it will be intriguing to see if CM Punk can finally break his losing streak and end his Royal Rumble drought with a win this time.

