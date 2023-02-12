WWE veteran Dutch Mantell details the full incident of Jerry 'The King' Lawler suffering a stroke recently (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has denied reports of Jerry 'The King' Lawler being found face down in his condo following his recent health scare.

Lawler, who recently appeared at the Royal Rumble kickoff show, suffered a stroke but is expected to make a full recovery after spending time in the hospital.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing https://t.co/6yOUnOLGkI

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the same, claiming that he investigated the matter.

"I was sitting around, I think it was Monday and I started reading that Jerry Lawler had a stroke and I went, 'What the hell?' and I investigated it and it was true. The stroke wasn't true at the time, could've been a heart attack at the time, so I got to check it into it and the sheets reported that he was found face down, in his driveway in his condo in Fort Myers. Well, that's not true, he wasn't found face down and I'll tell you the story, I've said time and time again, through the years, Lawler is the luckiest I've ever known in my life," said Dutch Mantell. [1:06-1:55]

Dutch Mantell further detailed what happened to Jerry 'The King' Lawler

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell explained the complete incident that occurred with Jerry 'The King' Lawler on the day of his recent stroke.

The former WWE personality mentioned that Lawler was looking a little unsteady after going out in public. He continued:

"This is what happened, he was at his condo, that was Monday, he was by himself. His girlfriend hadn't come down from Memphis yet, she was coming in the next day and he went outside, got on his moped or something... and when he walked in the people said that he looked a little unsteady, so they got to watching him and he paid for his purchase and then the woman there, who was the daughter of the guy at the shop, she looked at him and she knew exactly what was happening. She knew he was having a stroke because guess what she is, she's a nurse and guess where she works? She works at the hospital that specializes in stroke patients," Dutch Mantell. [2:42-3:35]

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. https://t.co/2Ge4XuKVr4

