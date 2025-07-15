WWE veteran against Evolution III

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe there should be a third Evolution PLE somewhere down the line. Bully Ray explained on the latest edition of Busted Open why he is against continuing the show.
Evolution 2025 did incredibly well and received massive praise from fans despite the lackluster build-up to the PLE. Many fans, as well as several big wrestling names, want the company to continue the event in the future.
WWE legend Bully Ray disagreed, though. On Busted Open, he explained why the women don't need their own show.
"I don't think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do," Ray said. (H/T WrestlingInc)
WWE CCO Triple H speaks on possible Evolution III PLE
During the Evolution post-show press conference, Triple H opened up about the possibility of having another Evolution PLE in the future. Here's what The Game said:
“I don’t want to say it’s yearly, it’s not yearly. I think we see what that demand is for it. Because as the demand for the women grows across the board every day, it becomes less about having their own show and more about… the equality, it’s all there. They don’t have to have their show to be in the spotlight. But if it works, we’ll definitely go down that road again. It’s a ‘we shall see.’" (H/T Cage Side Seats)
The gap between the two Evolution PLEs was a whopping seven years, and it didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Only time will tell if fans get to witness Evolution III. Many female stars would love to have their own PLE every single year.
