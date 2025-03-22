WWE veteran excited to see Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania; names other highly anticipated matches (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his most anticipated matches at WrestleMania. He wanted to see how Cody Rhodes would fare against John Cena.

The blue brand capped off an interesting night in Bologna, Italy, this Friday. The show had major stars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Randy Orton all showing up to hype their respective WrestleMania clashes.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell mentioned that he was mostly excited to see Tiffany Stratton go up against Charlotte Flair. He was also interested in the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The veteran manager felt Cody's future would be the major talking point coming out of WrestleMania 41.

"About one, maybe two. I'm interested in the girls' match [Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair] and I'm interested in Cody and what he's gonna do." [From 10:19 onwards]

After a tense face-off last week, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will once again be under the same roof as RAW rolls into Glasgow, Scotland, for the March 24 episode. Last week, Cody made it clear that he was not going to be intimidated by the 16-time World Champion.

It will be interesting to see what happens when these two stars once again come face-to-face on the red brand.

