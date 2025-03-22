  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • WWE veteran excited to see Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania; names other highly anticipated matches (Exclusive) 

WWE veteran excited to see Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania; names other highly anticipated matches (Exclusive) 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 13:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image via: WWE.com]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his most anticipated matches at WrestleMania. He wanted to see how Cody Rhodes would fare against John Cena.

Ad

The blue brand capped off an interesting night in Bologna, Italy, this Friday. The show had major stars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Randy Orton all showing up to hype their respective WrestleMania clashes.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell mentioned that he was mostly excited to see Tiffany Stratton go up against Charlotte Flair. He was also interested in the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The veteran manager felt Cody's future would be the major talking point coming out of WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"About one, maybe two. I'm interested in the girls' match [Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair] and I'm interested in Cody and what he's gonna do." [From 10:19 onwards]

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

After a tense face-off last week, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will once again be under the same roof as RAW rolls into Glasgow, Scotland, for the March 24 episode. Last week, Cody made it clear that he was not going to be intimidated by the 16-time World Champion.

It will be interesting to see what happens when these two stars once again come face-to-face on the red brand.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी