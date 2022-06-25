WWE Veteran explains why 'a faction of people' might want McMahons gone from the company (Exclusive)

The alleged misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon resulted in something not many expected. McMahon stepped back from his corporate roles, and Dutch Mantell revealed that there might be people within WWE trying to keep him and his family away from power.

While speaking on this week's Smack Talk, the former manager provided his honest take on what might be going down behind the scenes.

Mantell stated that a specific group of people could be under the impression that WWE could grow more without the McMahons at the helm:

"But I do think, and I said this a couple of weeks ago because I think there is a faction of people within WWE, not only the office but the stockholders, they'd like to see the McMahons gone," said Dutch Mantell. "I think they have it in their heads that they can actually grow more if the McMahons weren't there. Now, whether that's right or not, that's their opinion." (from 15:57 to 16:22)

Dutch Mantell thinks the Vince McMahon controversy is more serious than the WWE steroid trial

Vince McMahon is no stranger to legal troubles. He was infamously involved in a steroid trial in the early 90s. Dutch Mantell said McMahon's current predicament is bigger than the court case from several years ago.

While the former chairman is in a state of bother, Mantell didn't see McMahon voluntarily stepping back from his position permanently:

"I think it is more serious, but whether they can do anything because Vince, back in those days, he was like a struggling businessman," Mantell continued. "Now, he owns 80% of the voting shares. So I don't know how they are going to get him out unless he voluntarily does it. I don't see Vince volunteering to do anything at all." (from 15:26 to 15:55)

Vince McMahon is still the Creative Head of WWE. Only time will tell if he's forced to cease control of the biggest wrestling organization in the world.

