"Take a cue from AEW" - WWE veteran explains how the company could improve Braun Strowman's booking days after his return (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman made his WWE return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's SmackDown, he officially switched to the blue brand. Dutch Mantell explained how WWE could take a page out of AEW's booking in regards to booking 'big guys' like Strowman.

WWE @WWE That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer ⏪ That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer 😲 https://t.co/pZSU6V5TJ0

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that it's best if stars like Strowman are not booked on a weekly basis.

"See I'm not a 'big guy' fan, since they are hard to book because one time you gotta kind of get 'em down, beat 'em up. Actually take something off of them because if they win, win, win then all of a sudden they don't win, their shine kind of dulls a little bit. But I think WWE could take a cue from AEW and kind of not book these guys on back-to-back SmackDowns." said Mantell. [1:10:00-1:10:38]

Dutch Mantell explained how WWE could utilize TV time if Braun Strowman isn't booked

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell explained that WWE could bring up some of the top stars from NXT and utilize their presence on TV, in case Braun Strowman isn't booked on the show.

The former WWE personality added that the NXT stars could go on to establish their places on the main roster if given the initial opportunity.

"You know because how many weeks have we watched it? It was like the same groups, I mean you could almost pick the same segment they were gonna be in. I would bring some of those NXT guys up just to show what you got. You know if they get the girls five minutes, surely they can give somebody in NXT, one of the star's down there against another guy from there, they could give him three minutes. But now at least you get an image in your head about what the guy can do and maybe they wanna bring him. That's what I would do." added Mantell. [1:10:40-1:11:26]

On this week's SmackDown, Braun Strowman powerbombed Otis upon his return to the blue brand.

