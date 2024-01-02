WWE veteran explains why dream CM Punk match against 13-time champion shouldn't take place at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar CM Punk shouldn't face a 13-time champion in a dream match at WrestleMania 40, according to Vince Russo. The name in question is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Since Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, fans have been vocal about wanting to see a dream match between The Second City Saint and The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 40.

However, on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why CM Punk vs. Stone Cold shouldn't take place at The Show of Shows.

Russo said that he wants to remember Steve Austin in his prime as he believes The Texas Rattlesnake and The Straight Edge Superstar's days are behind them.

"Ah, man! No. Bro, I wanna remember these guys for who they are man. You know what I'm saying? You know when sports figures retire, they retire, you know once in a blue moon you'll see somebody come back, a blue moon but, once they retire, they retire because their better days are behind them. You know I wanna remember these guys the way I saw them in their prime man, that's me, that's just me man." [18:56 - 19:36]

Some fans believe the feud between CM Punk and Stone Cold could be worth it just for the incredible promos the duo are capable of delivering. What WWE has in store for Punk's future remains to be seen.

