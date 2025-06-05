WWE veteran explains reason behind massive fan support for R-Truth after shocking release, days after John Cena match

A WWE veteran has opened up about the massive support for R-Truth following his release. Booker T explained why people are shocked and are coming out in support of the released star.

Ad

Truth lost to John Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He went on to lose to JC Mateo on SmackDown, and this was it for him. The veteran was later released, and he announced the shocking news of his departure from WWE on his X handle.

R-Truth's sudden release took aback WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He shared his views on the release on The Hall of Fame podcast. The former World Heavyweight Champion explained why people are shocked, and there has been a massive outpouring of support for Truth due to his consistency in the company.

Ad

Trending

"So I know there's a lot of people out there right now that are shocked, outpouring support as far as coming out for R-Truth just because R-Truth has been that soldier man," the veteran said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

R-Truth's WWE legacy

Truth didn't do much of note during his first WWE run, before he made it big in TNA Wrestling. His second stint from 2008 to 2025 turned him into a beloved star and one of the funniest superstars in the history of the promotion.

His storylines involving the 24/7 Championship back in 2019 gave fans some of the most hilarious moments on TV, most notably when Truth pinned Drake Maverick for the title at his wedding.

Ad

Ad

Truth is a surefire future Hall of Famer. Many of his fans still believe he's bound to come back to the company in a non-wrestling role in the future. Others are convinced Truth will head over to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling and have a brief stint in the promotion.

Only time will tell what Truth has planned in terms of wrestling, now that he's no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More