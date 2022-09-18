"Ronda is a bad woman" - WWE veteran explains unique reason why he is looking forward to Liv Morgan's upcoming match against Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that he is looking forward to Liv Morgan's upcoming match against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the reaction Morgan got from the WWE Universe during her confrontation segment with Rousey on the latest episode of SmackDown.

After her controversial reaction at SummerSlam, Morgan has received a negative reaction for a while from the WWE Universe. However, in recent weeks, she has started showcasing slight changes to her character, bringing out a more aggressive side in her attitude.

"I guarantee you that didn't go unnoticed with Triple H. He saw that, he felt the vibe, he felt the temperature of the room and now he's got a whole different idea of what Liv can do. I think it's good for her, I think it helps her because Ronda is a bad woman. She's either 'toughen up or get out' and she did, I'm looking forward to the match. Even though I won't see it but I am looking forward to it," said Dutch Mantell. [From 36:50 to 37:25]

During Morgan and Rousey's segment on SmackDown, the SmackDown Women's Champion proposed the idea of an Extreme Rules Match between the two. A stipulation is now expected to be added to the trilogy bout..

Morgan already holds two victories over the former UFC fighter. At Money in the Bank, the 28-year-old cashed in her contract to win her first singles title in WWE by pinning Rousey. At Extreme Rules, she will hope to do the same after her SummerSlam victory

Ronda Rousey will hope to secure her third championship win in WWE

The Baddest Women on the Planet won the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year when she defeated Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Ronda Rousey is a former RAW Women's Champion and has enjoyed one title reign each with both the active singles women's championships on the main roster.

A win at Extreme Rules will make Ronda Rousey a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion? or will Liv Morgan somehow pull off a miracle and beat the Baddest Women on the Planet? Sounds off the comments section below!

