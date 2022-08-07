"I don't think it worked" - WWE veteran explains how Vince McMahon's ideology didn't work during his time as Chairman (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Vince McMahon and his way of thinking as the CEO/Chairman of the company.

A few weeks ago, McMahon announced his retirement, as he took to social media to confirm that he was stepping away from his duties. As his replacement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became the Co-CEOs of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that McMahon's ideology didn't work and that it went on to upset people.

"A stigma about it, that's what he was trying to avoid but after a while, to stick to that ideology. I don't think it worked, I think it actually made people... kind of pi**ed them off a little bit," said Mantell. [47:40 – 48:10]

Dutch Mantell also spoke about Vince McMahon banning certain words during his time in WWE

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also spoke about Vince McMahon banning certain words while he was the CEO/Chairman.

According to the former WWE manager, McMahon felt the need to avoid a set of certain words. He said:

"Why did Vince insist on not using the word wrestler or hospital? Nobody's ever given a reason why he would do that. Wasn't it because he didn't want it on TV correct? He didn't want those words."

Since the 76-year-old's retirement, Triple H has also been appointed as WWE's new Head of Creative. Interestingly enough, the previously banned words have been used in WWE programming since The Game took over.

Also, a few former WWE Superstars, who were released by the company during McMahon's time as the Chairman, have also been brought back in recent weeks.

Former NXT star Dakota Kai was one certain superstar who made her return at SummerSlam. Whereas, on the latest edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his comeback and confronted both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

