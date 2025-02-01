WWE veteran explains why Wyatt Sicks failed (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 01, 2025 12:24 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks (minus Uncle Howdy) as seen at a WWE show (Image via WWE.com)
The Wyatt Sicks were once seen as the hottest act on WWE television. However, the group has been absent as of late. Their absence has caused fans and critics alike to question Triple H's vision for the group.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on why The Wyatt Sicks stopped appearing on WWE television or, for lack of better or worse, they seemingly don't have any creative direction on the SmackDown roster.

"Can I tell you what happened with The Wyatt Sicks? I'll tell you exactly what happened. When they got into this, I said to myself, 'If you couldn't get Bray Wyatt over, you ain't getting his brother over.' Let's be honest because quite frankly, if you can't get Bray Wyatt over, you can't get anybody over."
He continued:

"Mac, I'm telling you, this is what happened. Bo Dallas really wanted to do this as a tribute to his brother. It meant a lot to him. They couldn't say no. And I got to tell you, those early vignettes, Bo blew it out of the water. Man, He was incredible in those early vignettes. Incredible. But it's almost like, Mac, we have to do this under the circumstances, but it's like they were never, ever behind this to begin with, man." [from 25:53 onwards]

The news of the faction's move to SmackDown was delivered by Karrion Kross to The Miz previously on RAW. Kross and The Final Testament, together with The Miz, were in a feud with The Wyatt Sicks before it apparently got dropped without any reason.

Fans will have to wait to see if any members of The Sicks pops up during the men's or women's Royal Rumble match.

Edited by Arsh Das
