WWE veteran expresses huge excitement over upcoming international show

Wrestling veteran Natalya has shared that she's excited to return to Australia next year for WWE Elimination Chamber.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the longest-tenured wrestlers in the company right now, and she's had a very successful career. She holds six Guinness World Records, as she's had the most matches on TV, more wins, and has made more Premium Live Event appearances than any other female star in history.

After it was announced on Twitter that presale tickets are on sale for Elimination Chamber in Perth, Natalya commented on the tweet by stating that her first WWE tour was in Australia, and she's excited to go back there next year.

"My very first tour in WWE was in Australia. I never forgot the warmth, kindness and the ENERGY of the crowd while performing there. I’m excited to get back to one of the most beautiful places in the world: AUSTRALIA! Let’s Go," she wrote.

WWE Elimination Chamber could turn out to be a big night for Rhea Ripley

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place in the Land Down Under for the first time ever, and it could turn out to be a huge night for the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. She was born in Adelaide, South Australia, and as such, she'll probably be over with the fans.

Rhea Ripley is one of the top superstars in the company right now, and she's a part of the Judgment Day, the biggest group on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator recently surpassed 220 days as champion, and it doesn't seem like her reign will come to an end anytime soon.

It'll be interesting to see who she faces at Elimination Chamber. In the meantime, she will put her title on the line against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series.

