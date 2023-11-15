WWE veteran feared for his job after worrying Shane McMahon moment

Shane McMahon participated in one of the most grueling matches in WWE history against Kurt Angle at King of the Ring 2001. In a recent interview, veteran referee Mike Chioda recalled how he thought he might lose his job after the bout.

During the 26-minute Street Fight, Angle was supposed to suplex McMahon through a pane of glass near the entrance ramp. However, due to a production error, the glass failed to give way. Shane landed head-first on the concrete, prompting his father, Vince McMahon, to react furiously backstage.

Chioda, the referee for the match, said on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast that he feared he might risk the wrath of his boss following the bout:

"I thought I may not have a job coming back. There was several times during that match, Shane had a lot to prove. He rocks this match out. He gets through it. It puts him on the chart of being a wrestler, you know what I'm saying? And he can hang with the toughest. And, you know, Kurt's not in the business that long at that point, really, too. But, boy, he picked up the professional wrestling business quick."

The action continued moments after McMahon's awkward landing from the initial suplex. Angle picked his opponent up and suplexed him through two panes of glass, causing further concern behind the scenes.

Mike Chioda received instructions during Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon

WWE referees wear headsets during matches in case anyone from backstage wants to pass on important information.

Mike Chioda said a worried Vince McMahon told him not to let Kurt Angle suplex Shane McMahon through the glass again:

"Vince is all in the background going, 'Tell him not f***ing throw him through the glass. No more like this.' After the first time, Gorilla Position [backstage area] was screaming. Everybody was screaming. And then all of a sudden you hear Vince just taking over, like, 'Tell him, tell Mike Chioda,' and I'm going, 'Kurt, don't put him through the f***ing glass. No more. Don't try it.'"

Despite Chioda's best attempts, Angle suplexed Shane McMahon through the glass again. At that point, the referee realized that the first pane of glass was real and there had been a production mistake.

Chioda remained with WWE until 2020 before receiving his release from the company.

