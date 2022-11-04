WWE veteran feels Braun Strowman's upcoming match has the "potential to be the worst" in wrestling history (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently said he could tune into WWE Crown Jewel 2022 to witness Braun Strowman vs. Omos, as the match could potentially be the worst of all time.

The Nigerian Giant and The Monster Among Men are two of the most physically-imposing performers in the Stamford-based promotion today. While it has been a sight to behold to see them face off inside the ring, the rivalry itself has been middling.

That said, Omos and Strowman could undo the lackluster build by having a memorable hoss fight this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Dutch Mantell, however, doesn't seem too optimistic about the match's quality.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained he's interested in watching the affair because it had the potential to be the worst in wrestling history.

The WWE veteran doesn't have any faith in either Braun Strowman or Omos to help the other have a respectable match.

"I don't usually watch pay-per-views, but this match could possibly be one of the reasons why I would watch Crown Jewel because it has the potential to be the worst match in wrestling history. It could be because I don't have faith in either one of them's ability to carry another human being for 10 minutes, and I don't know who's gonna carry who, but it already has the red flags. It has caution all over," said Dutch Mantell. (0:55 - 1:46)

Dutch Mantell added that WWE would probably take every "precaution" to ensure Strowman and Omos' battle of the behemoths doesn't turn into a trainwreck.

"I have seen some bad matches and some decent matches when I thought they were gonna be bad. Now I think they would take every precaution to keep this match out of the toilet. To keep it moving along." (1:47 - 2:04)

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell on the biggest roadblock for Omos and Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

Mantell explained that neither Strowman nor Omos had much experience working in matches with performers bigger or equal in size to them.

He added that although WWE might have held practice sessions for the two before the Premium Live Event commences, it's still hard to determine how they would fare.

"Guys (Omos) that big he has to have talent to work around him. And I don't know; Strowman is not used to that. He's used to working talent working around him. Now he's placed in another and it's on a pay-per-view. I'm sure they have gotten these guys into the ring and cut off some sharp edges. But who knows what will happen when they get in the ring in Saudi Arabia," said Mantell. (2:30 - 3:00)

It's safe to assume that both Strowman and Omos would prove their critics wrong and have a fun encounter in front of a sold-out crowd.

Do you see The Nigerian Giant and The Monster Among Men stealing the show at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

