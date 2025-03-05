WWE veteran finally does one major thing for the first time ever 9325 days since debut

A WWE veteran was involved in a WWE show tonight. This was her first appearance in the show since she made her debut several years ago in the Stamford-based promotion.

Lilian Garcia first made her debut as a ring announcer for WWE on the August 23, 1999, episode of RAW. She served as the ring announcer for the red brand show until 2009. She returned to WWE in 2011 and served as the ring announcer for SmackDown. She left the promotion again in 2016 to care for her father.

During her time with the company, Lilian Garcia has announced almost all the major stars to the ring and has appeared at almost every major premium live event in the promotion. Hence, when Samantha Irvin left the promotion last year, Garcia returned to the Stamford-based promotion and has served as the ring announcer for RAW since. Despite being the most experienced ring announcer for the company, she still proves herself to be a utility player.

Tonight on NXT, Lilian Garcia filled in for Mike Rome as the ring announcer for the black and silver brand. As of writing, it's unclear why Mike Rome missed the show tonight.

It will be interesting to know why Mike had to miss this week's episode of NXT.

