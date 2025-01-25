WWE veteran frustrated by dismal creative for 41-year-old former World Champion; wants him full-time on the roster (Exclusive) 

Legendary wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently criticized the company's creative efforts with Braun Strowman. The star is scheduled to compete in Saturday Night's Main Event this week.

Strowman, 41, has been a dominant physical specimen throughout his WWE run. Lately, the star has a more relaxed schedule, appearing sporadically on TV for major angles. He is currently feuding with The Bloodline and will face Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long questioned WWE's strategy with Strowman. He was baffled by Braun's part-time status. The former SmackDown General Manager urged the creative team under Triple H to book the Monster of all Monsters as a permanent fixture on the roster with prominent matches on TV.

"Yeah, I don't understand why you wouldn't have a guy like that, a monster guy like that on your full-time roster. You bring him in for a little while and he's phased back out." [From 5:57 onwards]

Braun Strowman has a reputation for dominating his opponents inside the squared circle once the bell rings.

It will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion can repeat the same feat with an agile and unpredictable opponent like Jacob Fatu this Saturday.

