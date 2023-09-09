WWE veteran gives a simple reason why AEW can never match up to SmackDown [Exclusive]

A WWE veteran gave his reason for why AEW will never match up to SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell has been involved in the wrestling business for several years, and he is not afraid to share his expertise on the world of professional wrestling. Mantell often gives his expert opinions on various topics on the business.

On the most recent episode of Sporskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell was asked about tonight's episode of SmackDown. The WWE veteran compared the show to AEW, and provided his reason for why the Tony Khan-led promotion can never match up to SmackDown.

"I enjoyed the show and I’m thinking about the show as opposed to AEW. I mean you cannot match WWE production value at all. And I was thinking what if he was sitting there and some of my friend comes down and says 'why do you watch this c**p?' If they watch the show, it’s a well-produced show and a sharply produced show too. So, I hand it to them there because they know exactly what they’re doing." [3:00 - 3:51]

Dutch Mantell was especially impressed with one segment from WWE SmackDown

One of the biggest talks from tonight's episode was the disintegration of the Bloodline. It was mentioned during a segment featuring the Judgment Day, Street Profits, and Bobby Lashley where both groups agreed that the Bloodline is crumbling.

During the same episode, Dutch Mantell also seemed impressed with how the show was spread out, with the Bloodline seemingly at the center of it all.

"They changed almost everything. And it’s still centered around the Bloodline but now they’re spreading it out. And I like what Paul Heyman said…..who said tonight that the Bloodline was disintegrating or who said that they’re crumbling? One of the Street Profits…..Bobby Lashley."

He continued:

"So, they did a call back to that and that was good. So, it’s not like they out there talking about something else. They’re talking about what they’re going to do now and in the future. So, I really liked the show tonight. Well produced and well executed.” [3:52 - 4:34]

It will be interesting to see if the Bloodline will be able to regain their dominance as before, or will a new group emerge as a dominant force in SmackDown.

