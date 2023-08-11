WWE veteran hails female superstar Mia Yim, says she is really cool

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has praised fellow stablemate Mia Yim and talked about what the latter brings to The O.C.

Mia Yim made her return to the WWE last year. She attacked Rhea Ripley and joined The O.C. in their battle against Judgment Day.

During an episode of the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Karl Anderson talked about Mia Yim and hailed her as the equalizer of the group.

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet."

He added:

"I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on Raw before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving." [H/T POST Wrestling]

The O.C. is currently involved in a program with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Michin was last seen in action when she teamed with AJ Styles against Kross and Scarlett in a mixed-tag match on SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson says Mia Yim is part of the Bullet Club

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson believes that Mia Yim is part of the world-famous faction, the Bullet Club.

The Machine Gun was recently invited to the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast. Anderson, an OG member of the Bullet Club, was asked whether his O.C. stablemate Mia Yim would be considered a member of the group. He answered that Yim was part of the group.

"Hands Down. 100 percent. All the way down. It fits in perfectly with the whole vibe of what the Bullet Club was built on."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Mia Yim (Michin) and The O.C. in the near future.

