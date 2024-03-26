WWE veteran is not happy with the idea of rumored match involving Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's most popular faces, and he is set to headline WrestleMania for the second year in a row against Roman Reigns. While all of Rhodes' attention is on Reigns, that hasn't stopped people from speculating who he will face if he indeed finishes his story. One popular suggestion, however, was shot down by wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

The American Nightmare failed to beat Reigns last year after interference from The Bloodline, but he hopes this year will be a fair fight. He has the opportunity to get the Samoan stable banned from ringside by beating The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a tag team match on Night One of 'Mania.

Many fans want Randy Orton to be Cody Rhodes' first challenger if the latter secures the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Show of Shows. The two stars were stablemates in a faction called Legacy during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner's previous stint with the company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said booking Orton to dethrone The American Nightmare after the latter's lengthy struggle to become champion wouldn't make sense.

"It's like, that's the thing too, bro, okay bro, once you put a title on Cody after all this, Orton's gonna take it the next month? It's such a waste, like come on, bro, will ya?" (47:22 - 47:35)

Before Cody Rhodes potentially takes on Randy Orton, he must defeat The Tribal Chief for the gold in Philadelphia.

