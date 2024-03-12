WWE veteran is not happy with major WrestleMania match confirmed on RAW (Exclusive)

WrestleMania season is around the corner, and this week on WWE RAW, Sami Zayn won a gauntlet match to earn a title shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo, however, was not happy with the outcome.

The final two competitors in the gauntlet match were Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. The fan favorites aimed to book their spot at The Show of Shows, but Sami came out victorious.

On Legion of RAW this week, Vince Russo revealed that he wanted Gable to win. He felt the latter's real-life athletic achievements made him a credible opponent to Gunther, and the two already have history.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I think Gable would have been the better choice... for all you know, you had a little story with the daughter. At least there was something there, you know. Gable is legit, I mean, 100% legit. Would Gunther have the height and the weight and all that over him? Absolutely. But Gable is a blue chip athlete wrestler,” the WWE veteran said. (47:30-47:58)

Zayn, who main-evented WrestleMania last year, is set to challenge for a title at the event for the second year after winning the tag title last year.

