WWE veteran heaps praise on Jacob Fatu: "He’s the real deal" (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has managed to establish himself as a prominent member of the WWE roster in his short time with the company. The Samoan Werewolf's work has also impressed wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called him the "real deal."

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut last year as a member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He has been booked as an unstoppable force since then and is yet to be pinned in a televised match. The Samoan Werewolf is now seemingly a babyface, as he broke his alliance with Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Speaking about the powerhouse on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that Jacob Fatu is popular among fans because he's unique and cool.

"It’s real simple. Fatu is over because Fatu is cool. He’s unique. The way he speaks, the energy, he’s real. He’s the real deal, and he’s over because he’s cool as hell.” [From 19:41 onwards]

Fatu was present on WWE SmackDown last night, where he explained his actions from Money in the Bank. He was then confronted by Solo Sikoa on the giant screen, who gave his former Enforcer a chance to rectify and come back to him. The two men will be in the same ring next Friday.

