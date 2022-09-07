16-year WWE Veteran hints at a match with Gunther

Former WWE Champion Sheamus hinted at another match with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Gunther, aka Walter, was the longest reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion in the company's history. After losing the title, he began working on his physique and moved to the United States, where he joined the black and gold brand. Earlier this year, he moved to the main roster and joined SmackDown.

Sheamus finally got his wish when he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the UK. After a brutal match, The Ring General put the Celtic Warrior down for the pin. The champion recently posted a picture in which the challenger replied by hinting at a potential rematch between the two:

"We go again. #bangerafterbanger"

It will be interesting to see if the two superstars face each other once again and create the same level of magic inside the squared circle.

Gunther comments on WWE possibly giving him his old name back

During the McMahon Era, almost every superstar who moved from the black and gold brand to the main roster received a new name or change in their in-ring name. After Triple H stepped back as the head of the black and gold brand, several stars received new names, including Gunther.

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, some superstars have got their old names and gimmicks back, and recently the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Theory and Matt Riddle have gotten their names back. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, the Intercontinental Champion gave his opinion on the issue:

“No, not really, to be honest [if the name change bothers him]. I think it felt like a step up in general, compared to who I was before, and I wouldn’t want to take that away. I think progress is always something positive and not negative, and I think it would be more negative to be like, go back to who I was before. I’ve put a lot of work into being a new person, an updated version of myself, so I wouldn’t want to take that away.” [0:40-1:07]

It will be interesting to see what other changes Triple H brings as the Chief Creative Officer of the company.

