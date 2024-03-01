WWE veteran was not impressed with Elimination Chamber, explains why it was "boring" (Exclusive)

While this year's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event impressed many, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was not happy.

Mantell apparently has never been quite taken with the format of Elimination Chamber matches. According to him, the bouts had a tendency to get boring after their initial thrill. Furthermore, this year's event will also be soon followed by WrestleMania, which Dutch thinks severely limits the potential progress of storylines.

Speaking on this week's episode of SmackTalk, the WWE veteran stated:

"I have never liked that match anyway for some reason. It was okay, but it gets so frigging boring after a while. You know, it's a maintenance show to begin with, especially WrestleMania is right down the road. So we can't do too much here. We just gotta maintain momentum till we get there, and they got time. But I think they, they needed different purpose in that main event," said Mantell. [16:43 onwards]

He further mentioned The Bloodline storyline, claiming it was getting too predictable.

"And the thing with the Roman, you know he is built for WrestleMania. So he has got to, something has to happen there. Cody has to be the champion there. But then isn't that predictable? Isn't that what we are talking about here? It was so da*n predictable." [18:10 onwards]

The WWE veteran does not want WrestleMania to have a long runtime

According to Dutch Mantell, having too many matches on the WrestleMania card is not advisable.

On the same episode of SmackTalk, he warned about the possible harm that a long runtime would lead to.

He stated:

"Those long shows like that? That to me, I don't like 'em. But I think the fans sit there. Never let the fans sit on their thumbs. That's what you don't want them doing. I mean that's a good way (for) boredom. Hell they can stay home and be bored." [24:10 onwards]

As of now, WWE has already announced four matches for The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen what the final card for WrestleMania will look like.

