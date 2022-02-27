"They can call me as much as they want" - WWE veteran is not interested in joining Cesaro in AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell revealed that he has no interest in joining AEW when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Cesaro and Jake Hager on this week's episode of Smack Talk.

The former WWE manager was back to review the latest SmackDown, and he briefly spoke about Cesaro becoming a free agent.

Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in the WWE, managed Cesaro and Jack Swagger, collectively known as 'The Real Americans', and the veteran wondered whether Tony Khan would consider getting the group back together.

The 72-year-old legend, however, said that he was "burnt out" with wrestling and had no plans of returning in front of the cameras for a managerial role.

"Since Jack is in AEW, that is a thought; they may be thinking about putting them back together, which wouldn't be a bad idea. They can call me as much as they want; I'm not really interested in going to tell you the truth. I am burnt out on wrestling. Well, I'm burnt out on you; I'm just using wrestling as an excuse, but I've done it so many years, and I'm done. Not that I want to be done, I just am," said Dutch Mantell. [7:20 - 8:04]

He did the right thing: Dutch Mantell on Cesaro's decision to leave WWE

Several outlets have reported that Cesaro's contract expired in February, and while WWE offered him an extension, the Swiss superstar wasn't satisfied with the money and decided to end his 11-year run with the company.

Dutch Mantell supported the star's move and was glad that the former tag team champion didn't burn any bridges with WWE while walking away after a lengthy tenure.

The former manager explained that Nick Khan might not have been willing to match Cesaro's financial expectations and said that the latest exit was purely a business decision.

"Well, he did the right thing," continued Mantell. "He left without hard feelings on either side. It's just a business decision... but I think he wanted more money. I don't think Nick Khan was willing to part with, because he is trying to get that bottom line down as low as he can. So, WWE makes more billions of dollars; I mean, it's not like they need it, but he stood his ground, and Cesaro stood his (ground), and we ended up in the situation we're in. If I know, or if I can even can conjure up what he's going to do, I can't. So, I don't know." [8:23 - 9:11]

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Cesaro to WWE when they offered him a new contract: Cesaro to WWE when they offered him a new contract: https://t.co/oE658f5kpl

Tony Khan has already hired several former WWE stars, and many more are expected to join the roster in the coming months. Could AEW make room for the 41-year-old superstar? Would you like to see the Swiss Superman as an All Elite wrestler?

If you use the Smack Talk quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cesaro will sign with All Elite Wrestling? Yes No 4 votes so far