WWE veteran irate after Bayley pins current champion; claims things don't make sense on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took issue with Bayley defeating Lyra Valkyria on RAW. The two stars battled in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match this week.

It was a shocking encounter as Bayley came face to face with the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Role Model hit the Bayley-to-Belly, but Valkyria kicked out. However, the match came to a shocking end as the 35-year-old veteran used her in-ring experience to roll up Lyra for the win.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo bashed the booking, claiming that WWE already handed Valkyria her first loss even before she successfully defended her title on TV. The veteran writer felt this made the champ look weak and devalued the Intercontinental Championship.

"I used to hate when things made no freaking sense whatsoever. And that's what this entire show was. We beat the Intercontinental Champion before she even had a first title defense. Okay guys." [From 22:10 onwards]

With this win, The Role Model joined the likes of Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair in the Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see who else joins them in the high-stakes matchup.

