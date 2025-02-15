WWE veteran joins Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and 2 others in the Women's Elimination Chamber match after defeating current champion

Another qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber took place on the latest episode of SmackDown. Naomi collided with Chelsea Green, and only one of them advanced.

Piper Niven accompanied the Women's United States Champion at ringside and Bianca Belair was also there to support her tag team partner. Naomi went for several pinfall attempts soon after the bell rang.

Chelsea Green slapped Naomi and the latter hit her with a few kicks and a legdrop. The women's tag champion went for a meteora and The Hot Mess hit her with a pump kick outside. Chelsea sent her opponent face-first into the bottom turnbuckle and hit an enziguri for a two-count.

Naomi took out Green with a crossbody off the top rope. She hit another kick, a bulldog, and a scissor kick for a two-count. Naomi then spiked Chelsea Green's head on the apron and went for a split-legged moonsault but missed.

Chelsea hit her with the Rough Ryder and got a two-count. Green nailed her opponent with a backstabber for a nearfall. Naomi then did a facebuster and executed a split-legged moonsault to get the win.

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi have all qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

