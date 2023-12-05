WWE veteran kicked out of The Judgment Day's locker room; thinks he's part of the faction

The Judgment Day had to kick out a WWE veteran from the locker room yet again. In a hilarious segment, the superstar with the most championships in WWE history thought he was a part of the faction.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were a bit surprised to see 59-time champion R-Truth in their locker room trying to get an old, small TV to work - one that he thought was a flat screen.

They again informed him that he wasn't a part of the group. Damian Priest asked why JD McDonagh didn't 'take care' of him like he said he would in the previous week.

R-Truth said that they had to tighten up security and didn't seem aware that he wasn't a part of The Judgment Day:

Damian Priest would then tell JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to show The Creed Brothers, who run the tag team division, as the newcomers are also the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Priest also revealed that neither Rhea Ripley nor Finn Balor was present tonight.

Truth offered Jelly Rolls to the group last week and messed up their locker room with all the sugar. He didn't do that this week, but he seems to want to be a part of the crew.