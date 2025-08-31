  • home icon
  WWE veteran who last wrestled 3500 days ago teases "one more run"

WWE veteran who last wrestled 3500 days ago teases "one more run"

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:24 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's YouTube)

A major WWE veteran has hinted at one more run in a new post on his official Instagram handle. Kevin Nash, who hasn't wrestled in almost a decade, teased one more run on Instagram.

The last time Kevin Nash wrestled was on January 23, 2016, at the Legends of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show. The legend defeated Kennedy Kendrick in a singles match that night. It has been nine years since Nash's last in-ring outing.

Kevin Nash recently posted an old picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. He wrote the following in the caption of the post:

"One more run!"

Kevin Nash talks about Triple H's lengthy WWE Hall of Fame speech

Triple H, who's incredibly close to Nash in real life, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He delivered a lengthy speech, looking back at his illustrious career. On Kliq This, Nash said the following about The Game's speech:

“That was my whole thing (wanting to hear stories from Triple H). I think that — I mean, if Paul doesn’t go into the Hall of Fame that night, I’m not at WrestleMania. That was the reason I went. It wasn’t like Paul was stammering and I mean, it was just — he was gracious with the amount of people that he thanked. And there’s nobody that’s had that run. Nobody’s had that run. Nobody’s a 14-time world champion and the face of the company as creative-slash-face of the company. And nobody said — people are like, ‘I can’t believe that he’s so full of himself that he called it the Paul Levesque era.’ Paul never called it the Paul Levesque era." [H/T 411Mania]
Nash, at 66, is way past his prime. His fans would love to see him take on an on-screen managerial role or a backstage job, though.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

