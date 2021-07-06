"The worst thing on the entire show" - WWE veteran had a major issue with one thing The New Day did on RAW [Exclusive]

Two weeks ago on RAW, Xavier Woods got decimated by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside Hell In A Cell as Kofi Kingston watched on from the outside. Woods and Kingston teamed up on the Red brand this week and picked up a big win over Lashley and MVP in tag team action.

However, one thing didn't sit right with former WWE writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he pointed out the issue he had:

"This is the one thing that pi*sed me off more than anything on this entire show. My note here is do these writers... does Vince McMahon not even know the backstory to things that are taking place on his show? This, to me, was the worst thing on the entire show. Was it two weeks ago when MVP and Bobby Lashley had Woods in the ring when Kofi couldn't get in and in front of Kofi they're killin' him and doing this, that and the other, was that not two weeks ago? They get their entrance, we go to commercial break, Lashley and MVP hadn't come down yet."

"We come back from commercial break and these two guys are dancing in the ring. Really? What about what happened two weeks ago when they were beating your friend senseless right in front of you and you couldn't do anything. Now we're dancing before we take these guys on in a match?" said Vince Russo.

What went down in the main event of WWE RAW?

The main event of WWE RAW saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods take on Bobby Lashley and MVP. This came less than two weeks before Kingston challenges The All Mighty for the WWE Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The finish of the match saw Kingston isolated in the ring with Lashley and MVP. The former WWE Champion took out Lashley with the Trouble In Paradise but it looked like MVP was about to hit the Playmaker on him. Kingston countered and hit another Trouble In Paradise, this time on MVP, to pick up the win for The New Day.

