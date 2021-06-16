WWE veteran makes a big prediction about Randy Orton [Exclusive]

Randy Orton and Riddle teamed up on WWE RAW to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. RK-Bro put in another impressive performance, picking up the win after Randy Orton hit Xavier Woods with the RKO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo made a prediction about the future of Orton and Riddle's partnership. Russo feels like this is leading to a heel turn from Orton on Riddle leading to a feud between them:

"This is what we are building to. We are building to Randy Orton giving the kid the RKO and then they are in a feud. That's what all of this is. He's going to do the pose and Orton keeps walking away and walking away, you think he's going to pose in there with the kid and he's going to hit him with the RKO and now they're in a program. That's what all this is. That's exactly what this is," Russo said.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has one issue with Riddle's character

During a backstage segment last night on WWE RAW, we saw Riddle ask Jeff Hardy for advice on how to be more successful as a tag team wrestler in WWE. Hardy also advised Riddle to listen to Randy Orton's advice.

When Hardy opened his eyes, Riddle asked whether Hardy had four eyes (because of Hardy's facepaint). Riddle continued to talk to himself about starting a band and when he was done, long after Jeff was gone.

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but you should listen to @RandyOrton." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND giving advice on how to be a great tag team partner to @SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tDEAN1Epyh — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 15, 2021

Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to this segment on Legion of RAW and compared Riddle to the character Jeff Spicoli from the movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High:

"There is no doubt in my mind that when Riddle came in, somebody made Vince sit down and watch Fast Times At Ridgemont High. [laughs] Here's the problem I'm having with this. If you go back and watch Fast Times at Ridgemond High, it is established that Spicoli is a pothead. It's established. Remember, he comes out of rooms with clouds of smoke. He orders pizza during class because he's got the munchies. We've established the dude's a stoner. We get it. Is Riddle the village idiot? We've never established that Riddle's high. Is this guy a blithering idiot? So that's the character? He's a blithering idiot? He's not high or anything?"

