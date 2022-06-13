WWE veteran makes a bold statement about Roman Reigns' potential success in UFC

WWE veteran Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns can claim the top UFC prize in a "heartbeat."

Heyman currently serves as the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief's Bloodline. In a recent interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Heyman hailed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for his athleticism.

He insisted that Reigns' strength and determination set him in a unique category of athletes. The veteran is confident that Roman Reigns could easily become the UFC Heavyweight Champion should he compete inside the Octagon.

"He has the agility and aptitude of a Division I athlete, and don't ever lose sight that Roman Reigns could be the UFC heavyweight champion in a heartbeat. The aura of him being presented as The Tribal Chief at times betrays what an extremely — all pun intended — tough man and athlete who stands before you as your tribal chief," said Paul Heyman.

It is worth noting that Heyman's former client Brock Lesnar has previously held the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The Special Counsel seemingly believes that Reigns can mirror The Beast Incarnate's success.

Top WWE Superstar set to challenge Roman Reigns for the title

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Riddle earn his shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Original Bro vowed to make The Bloodline pay for their past actions against Randy Orton.

Riddle locked horns with "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn in an exciting singles match. He needed the win to become the next title challenger. Meanwhile, Zayn's victory would have led to Riddle being banned from SmackDown.

The two superstars delivered an epic match ending in Riddle's much-needed victory. The Usos tried to get an early advantage by attacking the RAW Superstar right after his bout and nearly succeeded.

However, Riddle fought against the tag team champions in an entertaining segment. He used a kendo stick to destroy The Bloodline members to make a strong statement ahead of his championship bout against Roman Reigns.

