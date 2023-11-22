WWE veteran makes critical comments about Cody Rhodes' newly formed alliance on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' new crew.

On the November 13th episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare recruited two new members, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn, to his team in order to face The Judgment Day at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. The same night, Rhodes and his tag team partner Jey Uso faced Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Tag Team Titles in a losing effort.

On this week's episode of RAW, Rhodes declared that a fifth member will be joining the crew. He eventually announced Randy Orton's name, which made the crowd go berserk.

Taking to social media, Russo recently commented on the trio of Rhodes, Rollins, and Zayn as he called them 'cool kids.'

Check out Vince Russo's tweet below:

"So I guess this is how the "Cool Kids" come to a fight in 2023. Geez, I hope none of them get their good clothes Dirty!!!" wrote Russo.

Vince Russo had a lot to say about Cody Rhodes' outfit on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on Cody Rhodes' outfit on RAW.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned The American Nightmare's outfit as he asked the latter to get over himself.

The veteran suggested that he should take off the coat before walking down the ramp and focus on the fight rather than being concerned about fashion.

"I have one question. Why is Cody fighting in his winter coat? Bro, is he that concerned with being this fashion play that he's going to fight in his good winter coat? Like really, really? Get over yourself. At least take it off going down the ramp. Get over yourself! Who fights in their winter coat, bro?"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Cody Rhodes and his crew in the near future.

