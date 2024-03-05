WWE veteran makes major prediction about The Rock at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

The Rock returned to the WWE intending to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, it hasn't worked out as expected, with Cody Rhodes throwing a wrench in his plans. Former WWE employee Vince Russo has made a significant prediction about the Bhrama Bull at Mania.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins opened the show and addressed The Rock’s challenge for a tag team match on Day 1 of WrestleMania. The two look set to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a marquee match. While The Rock has stood firmly behind his cousin as The Tribal Chief, many think there are signs that a betrayal could be on the horizon.

Vince Russo, however, doesn’t believe that’s the case as he thinks that the match will be too soon for a betrayal and waste all the heat that The Rock has after his return.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, he said:

“I don’t think so. If they do it, it’s way, way too soon with the heat that The Rock has right now to blow it off that way, that soon. Absolutely not.”(47:38-47:53)

Russo’s co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, also pointed out the signs that suggest a betrayal might be incoming, but the former WCW Champion still thought it would be too soon if the company pulled the trigger.

