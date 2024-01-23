WWE veteran makes surprise return to RAW after 210 days; confronts Royal Rumble participants

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a WWE veteran made an unexpected appearance. SmackDown Superstar Bayley returned to the red brand after 210 days and was involved in a confrontation with Royal Rumble participants Nia Jax and Becky Lynch.

The last time The Role Model showed up on WWE RAW was on June 26, 2023, where she was involved in the Women’s Money in the Bank summit with Trish Stratus, Becky, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark. She was also spotted backstage with the rest of Damage CTRL during The New Day and Jey Uso segment.

Later on, Nia Jax came out to cut an in-ring promo about how she squashed Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. She added that she would crush both of their dreams by winning the Royal Rumble and going to WrestleMania.

The Irresistible Force was then confronted by Becky Lynch. The Man stated that Nia had a big target on her back and claimed the women backstage didn't like her. She added that she isn't sure what she's going to enjoy more, winning the Rumble or watching Jax lose.

Bayley then came out and spoke about how she would win the WWE Royal Rumble.

She then attacked Becky Lynch, which led to a brawl between all three women. Jax was the only one standing in the ring at the end.

Which one of these superstars do you think will win the Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

