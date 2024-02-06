WWE veteran makes WrestleMania prediction about The Rock and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

The Rock and Roman Reigns are seemingly set to lock horns at WrestleMania 40 following their confrontation on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two came face to face after Cody Rhodes revealed he was not challenging Reigns at this year's 'Mania. Amid much confusion about The Show of Shows' main event, Vince Russo has predicted how the abovementioned angle can play out.

Rhodes making way for The Bhrama Bull to challenge Reigns hasn't been met with positive reactions from fans. Many are upset that The American Nightmare may not get to finish his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo, however, has predicted that The Rock might not pursue Reigns' title and instead fight for the right to be called The Head of the Table.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled The Great One's promo from the January 1, 2024, episode of RAW. The Hollywood megastar hinted at being the actual Head of the Table on the show. Russo believed Rhodes could still challenge for Reigns' championship while The Rock might battle his cousin to prove his supremacy:

"He [The Rock] said, 'Maybe I'll sit at the Head of the Table.' That's the angle, bro." (37:51 - 37:57)

It will be interesting to see which matches will be announced for The Show of Shows at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff on February 8, 2024.

Who do you think should face Roman Reigns for the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into pro wrestling. You can check out her full comments in the exclusive video below:

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE