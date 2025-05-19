  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE veteran Maxx Justice dies in a tragic accident

WWE veteran Maxx Justice dies in a tragic accident

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 19, 2025 03:03 GMT
The ex-star has died (Credit: WWE.com)
The ex-star has died (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE veteran, Maxx Justice, has died in an unfortunate accident while trying to get home. The news has recently emerged.

Ad

Justice, who was 63 years old at the time of his death, worked with WWE among a lot of other promotions. Fans may be familiar with his other name—Mike Diamond. He was very active in wrestling rings from 1990 to the early 2000s. After finishing up with WWE, he spent a large part of his wrestling career in APW.

APW shared the sad news on Instagram, paying tribute to the star for the huge impact his wrestling career had. They revealed that he was on his way home on his bicycle when it was hit by a vehicle near Chabot College last Friday. Unfortunately, the incident proved fatal for the ex-wrestler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"All Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn about the passing of APW Original, Mike Raybeck professionally known as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond..... Mike would go on to work for the city of Hayward as a maintenance mechanic. His life was cut short following a bicycle accident where he was struck by a vehicle near Chabot College last Friday. Our most sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Maxx Justice! Rest in Power, thank you for your contributions and for helping pave the way."
Ad

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Maxx Justice's friends and family.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications