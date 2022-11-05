Finn Balor and AJ Styles crossed paths at WWE Crown Jewel in a six-man tag team match as The Original Club (The OC) faced The Judgment Day.

During the faction's respective entrances, lead WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, and Styles' history with the Bullet Club.

Balor founded the Bullet Club in 2013 and led the group with OGs Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga. Following the Irishman's departure to WWE, The Phenomenal One took over as the front-runner of the group, alongside members like Anderson, Gallows, and AEW star Kenny Omega over in NJPW.

"Finn Balor was the original leader of the Bullet Club. AJ Styles would allegedly become the leader of the Club. Karl at one time was aligned with Balor in the club," said Michael Cole at Crown Jewel. (H/T WrestlingCovers)

Earlier this year, Balor joined The Judgment Day, replacing Hall of Famer, Edge. Original Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed the Rated R Superstar, viciously ejecting him from the group he created.

For months, the former Universal Champion tried to recruit Styles to The Judgment Day. However, a few weeks ago, The Good Brothers returned to WWE to assist their former Bullet Club stablemate.

At Crown Jewel, however, Judgment Day secured a massive win over The OC, courtesy of Finn Balor pinning AJ Styles with the assist from Rhea Ripley yet again.

