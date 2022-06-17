WWE veteran Paul Heyman credits Roman Reigns' next opponent ahead of big title match on SmackDown

Paul Heyman did not shy away from crediting WWE Superstar Riddle for his in-ring capabilities ahead of the latter's title match against Roman Reigns.

Last week, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Earlier this week on RAW, an interesting new stipulation was added to the upcoming title match.

Paul Heyman revealed that Riddle's loss in match would mean that he can never get another title shot as long as the gold rests on Roman Reigns' shoulders. The Special Counsel for the Bloodline is confident in Reigns' impending victory. However, he didn't forget to acknowledge Riddle's credibility.

Although he mentioned the same during his appearance on The Miz TV earlier this week on RAW, Heyman once again praised Riddle on Instagram. In a recent story update, he wrote:

"I want to give credit where credit is due. Riddle has a ton of momentum and the crowds ADORE him. But this Friday, Live on SmackDown, he will get smashed by Roman Reigns!"

Riddle has openly stated that he is fighting for Randy Orton, who is currently out of action due to injury. The one-half of RKBro hopes to honor his tag team partner with a massive victory this Friday.

Randy Orton's WWE return potentially delayed

The Viper is currently out of in-ring action due to a back injury. Latest reports have claimed that his situation has worsened since his last appearance on WWE television. He may have to undergo surgery, and backstage sources claim he could be on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The original plans concerning Randy Orton would have seen him feature in a major storyline ahead of SummerSlam. He was previously slated for a big return in the summer and could have been involved in a title feud with Roman Reigns.

Riddle has now seemingly replaced Orton in a title match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

