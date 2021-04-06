WWE veteran points out big issue with Bad Bunny segment on RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo pointed out an issue he had with how Bad Bunny was booked on last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will face The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania. The match was originally supposed to be a singles match between Bad Bunny and The Miz but was changed after Miz and Morrison attacked Bad Bunny on WWE RAW.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out one strange decision that WWE made with the Bad Bunny segment.

Russo spoke about the decision to feature Bad Bunny showing up a $3.6 million Bugatti and pointed out that having an expensive car was something that the heel traditionally did and not the babyface. Russo explained why he felt this didn't make sense:

"Speaking of Bad Bunny, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are supposed to be babyfaces, right? Bro, what babyfaces pull up in a $3.6 million car? Seriously? You're telling me how much that car is worth and I'm saying 'sc*ew you guys'. I'm busting my backside, and I'm talking about every person watching this show... I'm busting my backside to make ends meet and feed my family and this yahoo is pulling in with a $3.6 million car and I'm supposed to be cheering it? That's like applauding the Kardashians. I don't understand. Like, really?"

"The heel drives up in a car that... you hate his guts cause you could never have that kind of car. Not the babyface. When you're shoving that $3.6 million down our throat, and the heels come and paint and destroy the car, you're now cheering for the heels. Sc*ew you and your $3.6 million car. Isn't that the total reverse of what it should be?"

What went down between The Miz and Bad Bunny on WWE RAW

The Miz and John Morrison "painted" Bad Bunny's $3.6 million Bugatti on WWE RAW last night. When Bad Bunny came to the back and saw the damage, he was attacked from behind and laid out by Miz and Morrison.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were in the ring later on in the night. Priest suggested that the match at WrestleMania should be changed to a tag team match with him and Bad Bunny taking on The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny then took the mic and promised to teach The Miz to respect him at WrestleMania. Miz and Morrison then appeared on the Titantron and told Bad Bunny that he didn't belong in WWE. They also accepted Damian Priest's challenge of a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 37.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.